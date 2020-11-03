Polling location changes announced in Lafayette Parish for precincts 98, 99, 104 and 128

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Ahead of Tuesday’s election, the Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters Office has announced polling location changes for precincts 98, 99, 104 and 128.

Registrar of Voters Charlene Meaux-Menard said voting for precincts 98 and 99 in Broussard will take place at the Broussard Community Center on Broadview Drive.

During elections earlier this year, voters in those two precincts voted at Martial Billeaud Elementary School because a senior citizen office is located in the community center, Meaux-Menard said.

She said at the time the state required local governments to limit the exposure of any place frequented by seniors due to the pandemic.

Voters registered at precincts 104 and 128 have been moved from the Allen Comeaux Recreation Center Magnolia Room to the East Regional Library on La Neuville Road in Youngsville.

Meaux-Menard said the change was necessary because the Magnolia Room is small and the library allow voters to follow social distancing guidelines.

All polling locations are opened from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Visit your voting information center to locate your polling place.