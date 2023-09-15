LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The debate is over, the dust has settled and now it’s time for you, the voters, to decide.

Which of the seven candidates came out on top? Did one of them earn your vote with what they said? Did you rule anyone out based on what you saw and heard? We’re sharing the poll above across the state of Louisiana to see what debate watchers thought of Friday’s performance.

A Nexstar Media poll conducted by Emerson College Polling shows that Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry holds a comfortable advantage over the large field of candidates early in the campaign. The survey shows that Landry has 39.7% support over the field in the Oct. 14 primary, Baton Rouge Democrat Shawn Wilson placed second with 22.3% of the vote. Republicans Stephen “Wags” Waguespack and Sharon Hewitt each polled 5.1%, with 17.5% undecided.

Check back over the next few days to see the latest results from this unscientific debate poll.