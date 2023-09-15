LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Here are some photos from Friday night’s Louisiana Gubernatorial debate, held at the KLFY studios. This will be updated through the evening.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Shea Duplechain
Posted:
Updated:
by: Shea Duplechain
Posted:
Updated:
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Here are some photos from Friday night’s Louisiana Gubernatorial debate, held at the KLFY studios. This will be updated through the evening.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now