BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – “Pete” Delcambre wins vote in St. Martin Parish President race in the Nov. 18 election.

With St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars not running for reelection, the two Republican candidates made it in to the runoffs. “Pete” Delcambre pulled out a win, receiving 56% of the vote, while Dean Leblanc got 44%.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Here are the unofficial results until certified by the Secretary of State: