Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Parish sample ballots set for April 4 presidential primary election

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, voters cast their ballots, in Gates Mills, Ohio. An Associated Press review has found that thousands of Ohio voters were held up or stymied in their efforts to get absentee ballots by mail in 2018’s general election because of a missing or mismatched signature on their ballot application. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Secretary of State’s site has finalized the ballots for the April 4 election in Louisiana.

The ballots can be viewed by parish at the Secretary of State’s website.

For the majority of local voters, the U.S. presidential primary will be the only thing on the ballot. Many parishes will also be electing members to the executive committees of the Republican and Democratic parties. Only voters in Ville Platte will have an extended ballot. Ville Platte voters face a tax renewal proposition on their ballot for police and fire department revenue and a special election for city marshal.

PARISHES WITH ONLY PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ON THE BALLOT

  • Acadia Parish
  • Evangeline Parish (except Ville Platte)
  • Iberia Parish
  • Jeff Davis Parish
  • St. Landry Parish
  • Vermilion Parish

PARISHES WITH PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY AND EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE SEATS

EXTENDED BALLOT

  • City of Ville Platte: property tax renewal, special election for city marshal, presidential primaries

The following people will be featured on all election ballots in Louisiana for the U.S. presidential primary:

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

  • Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
  • “Bob” Ely
  • Matthew John Matern
  • Donald J. Trump
  • Bill Weld

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

  • Michael Bennet
  • Joseph R. Biden
  • Michael R. Bloomberg
  • Steve Burke
  • “Pete” Buttigieg
  • John K. Delaney
  • Tulsi Gabbard
  • Amy Klobuchar
  • Deval Patrick
  • Bernard “Bernie” Sanders
  • “Tom” Steyer
  • Elizabeth Warren
  • “Robby” Wells
  • Andrew Yang

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories