Parish sample ballots set for April 4 presidential primary election

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Secretary of State’s site has finalized the ballots for the April 4 election in Louisiana.

The ballots can be viewed by parish at the Secretary of State’s website.

For the majority of local voters, the U.S. presidential primary will be the only thing on the ballot. Many parishes will also be electing members to the executive committees of the Republican and Democratic parties. Only voters in Ville Platte will have an extended ballot. Ville Platte voters face a tax renewal proposition on their ballot for police and fire department revenue and a special election for city marshal.

PARISHES WITH ONLY PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ON THE BALLOT

Acadia Parish

Evangeline Parish (except Ville Platte)

Iberia Parish

Jeff Davis Parish

St. Landry Parish

Vermilion Parish

PARISHES WITH PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY AND EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE SEATS

EXTENDED BALLOT

City of Ville Platte: property tax renewal, special election for city marshal, presidential primaries

The following people will be featured on all election ballots in Louisiana for the U.S. presidential primary:

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente

“Bob” Ely

Matthew John Matern

Donald J. Trump

Bill Weld

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY