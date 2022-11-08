OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The two candidates left standing in the Opelousas Mayoral race are Incumbent Mayor Julius Alsandor and Attorney Charlee Renaud Lear, according to complete but unofficial election results from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Attorney Charlee Lear, campaign photo

Four candidates total ran for mayor but after all the votes were counted, none of the candidates reached over 50 percent of the total vote.

Mayor Alsandor, however, came close finishing in first place with 2,323 votes or 49%. Lear garnered 1689 votes or 35%.

The runoff election takes place December 10, 2022.