OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — After a Nov. 8 primary and a Dec. 10 runoff, the election determining the new Alderman in Opelousas’s District B is over, but not before the result was thrown into some doubt.

Delita Rubin Broussard won what should have been an uncontested runoff after Floyd Ford, who was charged with voter fraud in the Nov. 8 primary, told a hearing into the allegations that he would resign his seat and withdraw from the race.

But St. Landry Parish Clerk of Court Charles Jagneaux has confirmed that Ford in fact did not withdraw from the race as agreed, and could have forced another election to decide who claims the seat had he won Saturday.

Broussard gained the most votes in the Nov. 8 primary with 35% of the vote, while Ford garnered 30% to qualify for the runoff.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Jagneaux said another possible result was that the validity of the election could have been challenged based on Ford’s not adhering to the terms of the dismissal of legal action at the hearing.

The unscheduled election would have cost the City of Opelousas between $1,400-1,800, Jagneaux said.