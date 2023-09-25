LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — On Wednesday, Sept. 27, One Acadiana, in partnership with KLFY, will host the three candidates for Lafayette Mayor-President in a forum at the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

The forum will be moderated by KLFY’s Darla Montgomery and will be livestreamed through the KLFY website beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The public is invited to attend the forum to hear from the three candidates – Monique Blanco Boulet, Josh Guillory, and Jan Swift – who have all agreed to participate.

The format of the event will be “Jeopardy!”-style, with the candidates picking from a board of mystery questions, similar to the TV gameshow. The candidates will be given the categories in advance, but not the questions.

Doors will open to the public at 6 p.m., with seating at 6:30 p.m. and preliminary remarks at 6:45 p.m.

To RSVP for a seat at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, visit One Acadiana’s events webpage at OneAcadiana.org/Events.