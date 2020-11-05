On Capitol Hill, Louisiana incumbents seeking reelection keep their seats

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All of Louisiana’s incumbent U.S. House and Senate members seeking reelection in 2020 have won it without runoffs. But the kind of Washington, D.C. they return to remains unclear.

Sen. Bill Cassidy secured more votes than his 14 challengers combined. That includes Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, the highest-polling Democrat in the race. Victorious incumbents in the U.S. House include Democrat Cedric Richmond and Republicans Steve Scalise, Garret Graves, Clay Higgins and Mike Johnson.

(The race for Rep. Ralph Abraham’s seat will go to a runoff between Republicans Luke Letlow and Lance Harris.)

Results in other states ride on mail-in vote counts over the coming days. As of Wednesday night, the Associated Press has yet to call any races that would get either Republican President Donald Trump or Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden past the 270-delegate threshold needed to win the White House. The same news agency expects Democrats and Republicans to retain their majorities in the House and Senate, respectively.