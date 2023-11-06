BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Three statewide races, attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer, went to a runoff after the Oct. 14 primary election.

The general election will be Nov. 18. Early voting will be 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Nov. 5-11, excluding Sunday, Nov. 5 and when Veterans Day is observed Friday, Nov. 10.

Across Louisiana, voters will cast ballots for the attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer and decide on four proposed constitutional amendments.

Races decided Oct. 14

In the October primary, voters selected Jeff Landry as the new governor and re-elected Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

Races decided at qualifying

Qualifying for state and local races was Aug. 8-10. If a race had only one candidate at the end of qualifying, that person will take office at the start of the next term.

Incumbent Mike Strain, a Republican, won the commissioner of agriculture and forestry seat unopposed. Tim Temple, a Republican, won the insurance commissioner seat after opponent Rich Weaver, a Democrat, withdrew.

Meet the candidates for statewide races

Louisiana secretary of state

“Gwen” Collins-Greenup, Democrat

Nancy Landry, Republican

Louisiana attorney general

Lindsey Cheek, Democrat

“Liz” Baker Murrill, Republican

Louisiana treasurer