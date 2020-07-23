Newly retired District Judge Lori Landry is running against 16th JDC DA Bo Duhé

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Just days after her retirement from a district judge’s seat, Lori Landry has qualified to run against 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé.

Both Lori and Duhé have had a contentious relationship in recent years.

Judge Lori Landry. (Photo: 16th Judicial District Court)

In December 2019, roughly a dozen witnesses testified in proceedings to recuse the district judge from more than 300 cases. The motion for recusal was filed by Duhé in claims that she was “biased, unfair and hostile toward his prosecutors and others.”

Bo Duhé 16th Judicial District Attorney (16th JDC Attorney’s Office)

The district attorney later dismissed the recusal motions, saying his office and the judge “will resolve their issues together, as a team.”

Now, they’ll square off for the 16th JDC seat.