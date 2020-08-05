New early voting location coming to Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Registered voters in Lafayette Parish will now have a choice of two early voting locations when casting ballots in future elections.

An ordinance allowing the East Regional Library in Youngsville to serve as an early voting location was unanimously approved at Tuesday’s Lafayette Councils meeting.

Officials said it will be ready in time for early voting in the November, 2020 election.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory will enter into an agreement with the city of Broussard and the city of Youngsville who will share the cost associated with operating the site for the first two years.

In 2024, the year of the presidential election, the two cities would then exchange the cost to Lafayette Parish.

Guillory is also seeking to add the Martin Luther King Recreation Center on Cora Street in Lafayette as a third early voting location.