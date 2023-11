BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)– Liz Murrill wins the Louisiana attorney general race, acquiring 66% of the votes.

Lindsey Cheek trailed behind, receiving 34% of the votes.

Murrill will now go down in the history books as the state’s first female attorney general.

She will be replacing the now governor-elect Jeff Landry and taking on the duty of pushing for protection and legal enforcement in Louisiana.

Results are complete but unofficial until certified by the Secretary of State.