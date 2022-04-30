ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Multiple races voted on in St. Martinville in the April 30th election.

St. Martinville Mayor runoff

Jason Willis (D) is the new Mayor of St. Martinville after getting 58% of the votes in the April 30th election.

Melinda Narcisse “Mel” Mitchell (D): 42%

Jason Willis (D): 58%

Jason Willis defeated Melinda Mitchell with 1,161 votes to 853 votes, according to unofficial election returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

After spending 12 years as a St. Martin Parish councilman, coaching, bus-driving, and contributing to the city’s small business market firsthand, Willis’ plans to focus on business, community, and unity as Mayor of St. Martinville.

St. Martinville Council, Dist. 4

Janise Anthony (D): 50%

James “Lil Jimmy” Charles (D): 50%

Anthony Janise defeated James Charles with 219 votes to 217 votes, according to unofficial election returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

St. Martinville Council, Dist. 5

Florita “Flo” Chatman (D): 56%

Leander “Cush” Williams (D): 44%

Florita Chatman defeated Leander Williams with 245 votes to 190 votes, according to unofficial election returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Recreation Dist. 1 renewal: Passed with 72% voting Yes

Shall Recreation District No. 1 of the Parish of St. Martin, State of Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a two and one-half (2.50) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $58,400 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of maintaining, operating and improving recreational facilities in the District?

Sales Tax Dist. No. 1 renewal: Passed with 73% voting Yes

Shall Sales Tax District No. 1 of the Parish of St. Martin, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to levy and collect a tax of one percent (1%) (the “Tax”), for a period of twenty (20) years from October 1, 2022, upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption, and the storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the District, all as defined by law (an estimated $3,000,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), to be dedicated and used for the purposes of constructing, resurfacing, reconstructing and maintaining Parish roads and road bridges within the District (but specifically excluding employees salaries, wages and benefits)?