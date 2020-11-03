More than 100 mail-in ballots in Lafayette Parish could be rejected, here’s why

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Voters who opted for absentee ballots instead of visiting the polls for the November 3 election are in for a big surprise if they did not follow the instructions printed on the ballot.

News Ten’s Danielle Johnson is live from inside the registrar of voters office with more on why your vote may not be counted.

Absentee ballots are at an all-time high this year. Voters who are choosing the convenience of mailing or dropping their ballots off are not in the clear unless they receive the registrar of voters office stamp of approval.

Olivia Manceaux says this is the first year she requested an absentee ballot.

She says the process was simple and the instructions were user friendly.

“They mailed it to me pretty quickly, and I just filled it out.”

However, for some this isn’t the case. Registrar of Voters Charlene Meaux-Menard says despite the given instructions, voters often make these mistakes.

“They neglect to keep the affidavit attached or missing their mother’s maiden name, missing a signature or missing the witness signature.”

Over 7,000 absentee ballots have been counted at the Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voter’s Office.

Out of those 7k, 160 residents are being asked to return to cure their ballot and if not, their vote will not count.

“They will get a letter in the mail letting them know that the vote did not count due to their negligence of not putting the required information, Meaux-Menard said.