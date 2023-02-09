LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of the late former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco, and the late Raymond “Coach” Blanco., announced on Thursday she would make a run for Lafayette Mayor-President in 2023.

Boulet, chief executive of the Acadiana Planning Commission, made the announcement in a letter to supporters.

She enters a Republican field that already includes incumbent M-P Josh Guillory and Attorney Jan Swift.

So far, no Democrat has announced their intention to run for Lafayette Mayor-President.

“As CEO of the Acadiana Planning Commission, for the past seven years, I have worked closely with local, state, and federal officials to bring over $250 million in new infrastructure and business investment to Acadiana. Building coalitions to address critical needs, establishing credibility and trust across our communities, and bringing diverse voices together to make important decisions have been the hallmarks of my time at APC. My record shows I get things done without sacrificing integrity and real transparency to protect taxpayer dollars.”

She said an official campaign kickoff event is scheduled for the near future.

The general election will be held Oct. 14, 2023.