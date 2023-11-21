LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Mayor-President elect Monique Blanco Boulet has begun her transition process after being elected to the position last weekend.

When News 10 spoke to Monique Blanco Boulet just moments after being elected the next mayor-president of Lafayette she said the plan was to get right back to work the next day. Speaking with Boulet on Tuesday, she says the transition priorities are already in order.

“Immediately is really just setting leadership in the transition,” said Boulet. “That’s going to happen this week. It’s the first and foremost thing. Then we are putting a structure in place that will really look at the different legs of the transition and what that will look like.”

As Boulet’s first day in office on Jan.1 draws closer, she says a lot of thought and effort is being centered on the team she will bring into office with her. Making sure their values and work ethic align with the intentions Boulet’s campaign was based on.

“I’m looking for people who are professionals in their field,” Boulet explained. “Looking for people who really do bring an intellectual capacity to whatever they’re doing. We’re also looking to have an opportunity to discuss some of our priorities and to start to set a community vision together.”

Boulet says she has also had the opportunity to meet with Mayor-President Josh Guillory after the elections and talk about their teamwork to ensure January’s transition of power is as easy as possible.

“We visited yesterday, and we had a good conversation,” Boulet said. “Josh and I have worked together over the four years of his term, and so we already have a relationship and they have been very supportive and open door.”

As Boulet continues her work with Guillory through the transition and speaks to supporters from throughout her campaign, she says the valuable insight and ideas from those she works with have created a feeling of confidence and excitement leading into January first.

“I’m very excited about it. I feel like we’re going to step strong,” Boulet added. “We’re going to try to be as credible and open and transparent as possible, just as we said in the campaign. And so, I’m excited and looking for input along the way from throughout the community, from those who want to participate.”

Anyone in the community looking to participate and provide insight leading into Boulet’s first day in office will soon have the opportunity to sign up though their website which will be launching soon.

Before that, Boulet says another priority is simply hosting Thanksgiving with her family.

