ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Jason Willis (D) and Incumbent Melinda Narcisse “Mel” Mitchell (D) will be in a runoff election for Mayor of St. Martinville after the results of the March 26th election.

Melinda Narcisse “Mel” Mitchell (D): 33%

Lisa Nelson (D): 21%

Mark Pratt (Ind.): 1%

Jason Willis (D): 44%

Patrick Wiltz (D): 1%

Melinda Mitchell and Jason Willis defeated the other 3 candidates to advance to a runoff election.

Melinda Mitchell says her four years in office have brought over $800,000 in state grants to the city, but many things she hoped to finish could not happen this term.



After serving in the military, Jason Willis spent 12 years as a St. Martin Parish councilman, coaching, bus-driving, and contributing to the city’s small business market firsthand. Willis’ platform focused on business, community, and unity.

The runoff election for St. Martinville Mayor will be April 30th, 2022.

