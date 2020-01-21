Mike Bloomberg 2020 announces Louisiana campaign team

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA — Today, Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg announced the hiring of his campaign team in Louisiana. The Mike Bloomberg 2020 Louisiana team will include 5 regional offices and a field operation of more than 20 staffers who will reach voters across the state to talk about Mike’s record of delivering real results, and why he is the candidate best positioned to defeat Donald Trump.



Veteran political operative Richard Carbo will lead the campaign’s efforts in Louisiana as state director. Carbo founded Carbo Consulting and recently managed Governor John Bel Edwards’ successful 2019 reelection campaign. Ryan Berni, President of Berni Consulting and former Deputy Mayor of External Affairs for New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, will serve as senior advisor for southern states.



“Richard has an unrivaled wealth of knowledge and experience in Louisiana politics and his efforts have caught the eyes of Democrats across the nation, having reelected the only Democratic governor in the deep south,” said Ryan Berni, Senior Advisor for Mike Bloomberg 2020 in Louisiana. “We are building the most robust presidential campaign operation in the state’s history with a team that has a proven track record of helping Democrats win in Louisiana.”



Senior staff members include:

Ryan Berni, Senior Advisor

Bill Rouselle, Senior Advisor

Richard Carbo, State Director

Telley Savalas Madina, Organizing Director

Kia Bickham, Political Director

Micah Cormier, Communications Director

Tyler Walker, Digital Director

Emilie Tenenbaum, Operations Director



Brief biographies of senior staff members can be found below.



“Mike’s commitment to Louisiana is exciting and I’m proud to be a part of this team,” said Carbo. “We are looking forward to engaging with Louisiana voters on the issues that matter to them and sharing Mike’s vision for creating jobs for families, tackling climate change and implementing a health care plan that expands the Affordable Care Act to provide coverage to all Americans.”



The campaign has already opened its first office in New Orleans, and Carbo says additional offices will be opened across the state as part of its strategy to build a Democratic infrastructure in the state to defeat Donald Trump. The field team will include five regional directors in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Monroe and Lafayette. An additional 15 organizers will be placed across the state to engage voters. Since entering the race in November, Bloomberg has hired more than 500 field organizers and staff in more than 30 states.



For more information on Mike Bloomberg 2020, go to www.mikebloomberg.com or email mcormier@mikebloomberg.com.



Senior Staff Biographies



Ryan Berni, Senior Advisor



Ryan Berni joined the campaign as senior advisor for southern states. For the past two years, he has run a communications and public affairs firm whose clients include leading corporations, philanthropic and advocacy organizations. Prior to that, he served as the Deputy Mayor of External Affairs to New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, where he oversaw communications, intergovernmental affairs, neighborhood engagement, and policy development for the City of New Orleans. He has managed several campaigns including Mary Landrieu’s Senate Campaign and Mitch Landrieu’s Mayoral Campaign. Berni also previously served as a Chief of Staff for political strategist James Carville, where he directed Carville’s media, research, writing, and new business development operations. Under Carville, Berni also served as a consultant to international political clients in Africa, Asia, Europe and South America where his roles included message & media training, speech writing, survey development, and opposition research training.



Bill Rouselle, Senior Advisor



Bill Rouselle is a native of New Orleans and is President and CEO of Bright Moments Public Relations Firm. A 1967 Honors Graduate from Xavier University, he became the first African-American on-air news reporter in New Orleans at WDSU TV. He served as Deputy Director of the City’s Human Relations Committee. Following a year at City Hall, he worked ten years in the community with the Free Southern Theater (FST). In the mid-70s, Bill hosted a weekly TV show on the public television station, WYES TV called Nation Time. During this period, Rouselle joined the board of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation following a community-based protest for Black involvement in the event. He would eventually serve as president and help oversee the development of the festival into one of the world’s premier music events. Rouselle later worked as Director of the Parent Community Alliance, an organization developed to organize parents to be more involved in public school policy. In the late 70’s, Bill headed the Ad Hoc Committee for Accountable Police, which won increased civilian oversight of police involved in brutal citizen interactions. In the early 1980s, Rouselle put his publishing skills to work at the Black Collegian Magazine, a Black owned and operated national publication based in New Orleans. Then in 1984, he and former Black Collegian editor, Kalamu ya Salaam opened the doors of Bright Moments Public Relations firm. He is one of the City’s leading political strategists, having managed successful campaigns for Public School and City millage elections, as well as numerous political candidates such as Dorothy Mae Taylor, the first Black woman legislator in Louisiana, U. S. Senator Mary Landrieu, Mayors Ray Nagin, Mitch Landrieu, and the first female African-American Mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell to name a few. He recently consulted on messaging and placed urban radio and print for the re-election of Governor John Bel Edwards. In 2007, Rouselle was honored with the local advertising industry’s highest honor, the Silver Medal, presented by the New Orleans Ad Club.



Richard Carbo, State Director



Richard Carbo has over 12 years of political experience in Louisiana and Washington, D.C. He most recently served as campaign manager to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards in 2019. Prior to the campaign, Carbo served as Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor. Richard previously worked for Louisiana Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu, and former U.S. Congressman John Barrow of Georgia. He is a graduate of Louisiana State University.



Telley Savalas Madina, Organizing Director



Born and raised in New Orleans, Telley Savalas Madina is a graduate of Loyola University New Orleans and is pursuing a Masters in Public Policy from the Louisiana State University. During and immediately following Hurricane Katrina, Telley worked as an Intergovernmental Affairs Liaison for the City of New Orleans focused on the issues of small business recovery, contracting and policy equity. He previously served as Executive Director of the Louisiana Oystermen Association following the BP Oil Disaster. Currently, Telley serves as President of The Madina Group Policy, a political consulting and lobbying firm.

Telley is an avid political consultant participating in 75 federal, state and local elections in Louisiana, Virginia, Indiana, Mississippi, California, Texas and Florida. He is the recipient of Gambit’s 2013 40 Under 40 people to watch in Greater New Orleans and 2016 Gubernatorial Appointee to Wildlife and Fisheries Commission.



Kia Bickham, Political Director



Kia Bickham is a strategic community engagement specialist with over 10 years of experience, an extensive network of contacts at the local, state, and federal level and skilled at collaborating with members of the executive and legislative branches of municipal and state government. Most recently, she served as political director for Governor John Bel Edwards’ successful reelection campaign. When not on the campaign trail, Kia serves as a community outreach and project manager for APTIM Environmental and Infrastructure, Inc. Her previous work experience includes serving as Chief Service Officer for the City of Baton Rouge, Community Outreach Manager for the Office of Lieutenant Governor Mitch Landrieu and Executive Assistant to the Deputy Chief of Staff and Policy Director in the Office of Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco. She was recognized by the Baton Rouge Business Report as one of the area’s Top 40 Under Forty and received the same honor from the Southern University Alumni Federation. She earned a Masters in Public Administration from Southern University and A&M College, where she also earned a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications.



Micah Cormier, Communications Director



Micah Cormier is a native of St. Martin Parish and has a decade of experience in Louisiana government service and political campaigns. He most recently served as Executive Director of Communications and Technology for St. Charles Parish Government, where he acted as Public Information Officer and Chief Spokesperson. Prior to his time in St. Charles, he was Press Secretary and Special Assistant to Governor John Bel Edwards. He has managed and worked on several Louisiana campaigns and worked in several state agencies, including the Department of Natural Resources and Louisiana Public Service Commission.



Tyler Walker, Digital Director



Tyler is originally from Lake Charles where he worked in advertising, focusing on digital media. In 2017, he began serving as Governor John Bel Edwards’ digital director, eventually joining the governor’s reelection campaign staff in 2019.



Emilie Tenenbaum, Operations Director



Emilie is a seasoned political consultant with over 15 years of campaign and non-profit experience in Louisiana and around the country. Tenenbaum’s expertise focuses on creating and managing effective, results-driven fundraising operations for state-wide campaigns and non-profit organizations with a strong emphasis on building coalitions with the public, non-profit and private sector. Most recently she served as a senior consultant to Governor John Bel Edwards successful re-election bid where she led and directed a finance operation that raised more than $24 million dollars. She also served as a consultant to Rebuild Louisiana, the Democratic Governors Association and various other campaigns in the 2019 cycle. Previously, she served as Finance Director for Mary Landrieu’s 2008 Senate Campaign and Charlie Melancon’s 2010 Senate Campaign, Director of Investor Relations for the New Orleans Business Alliance and Director of Development for the SBP, a non-profit disaster organization.