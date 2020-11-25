Meet the Candidates: Reggie Thomas advances to Lafayette City Marshal runoff

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Lafayette City Marshal candidate Reggie Thomas believes one of the essential roles of a leader is working with the community you serve, and engaging diverse voices to create policies that promote safety, transparency, and fairness.

Thomas says when he puts on a uniform he knows his job is to serve the community.

Thomas spent 30 years working for the Lafayette Police Department and says that work ethic has has earned him the reputation as being a man of the community.

“I’m known as a community guy. I’m a big part of the community. I started the Community Relations Committee which is a committee that was started to bring trust to the Lafayette Police Department and we have done that.”

Thomas says on his first day as Lafayette City Marshal he will begin the work of getting the marshal office’s accreditation back.

Related Content Judice, Thomas headed to runoff for Lafayette City Marshal

He explains that accreditation is the written directive and polices of an agency.

Thomas says the LPD and sheriff’s office are accredited.

“Two times I have testified for the Lafayette Police Department in St. Louis to get them accredited. I will get the city marshal accredited. Why is this important? You have to have written directives in order to run an organization,” he added.

Four years ago, Thomas was appointed Interim Chief of Police for the City of Lafayette.

He remained with the department as the first deputy police chief for the LPD.

He’s a graduate of the FBI National Academy which is known only to accept about one percent of its applicants.

“Most people who come to city court it’s their first offense. You have a battery with domestic violence; it’s you’re first offense and I want to stop it there. I want to put programs together to stop it. Your first offense is your last offense,” Thomas stated.