Meet the Candidates: Kip Judice advances to Lafayette City Marshal runoff

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Lafayette City Marshal candidate Kip Judice says he’s commmitted to bringing his mindset with him into the marshal’s office.

Judice says no matter the problem, concern or how heavy the burden he will handle it with hard work.

Judice has a 35 year background in law enforcement.

30 of those years were with the sheriff’s office and five years as Duson’s police chief.

Judice says he’s seen the operations at the marshal’s office and has a plan to move it forward.

“I don’t think it’s a question anymore. It’s a matter of going in on Day 1 and being the marshal,” Judice said.

Judice says on his first day as marshal he will put into action three things; text alerting to remind residents of court dates, meet with city judges about community service versus incarceration and financial transparency.

“I will visit with them and put that on a priority list for every time we meet with them until we get it implemented. The third thing is that I want to put all of our expenses on a website for people to see without a public records request; straightforward viewing of where we are spending your money,” Judice noted.

At the time of his retirement from the sheriff’s office he says he was third in command of the enforcement division under the sheriff at the time.

Judice has worked some of the area’s highest profile cases from the Southside serial rapist to South Louisiana serial killer Derrick Todd Lee.

Judice says his fellow officers quote him as saying “Don’t’ worry about the mule, just load the wagon.”

“That’s the philosophy I will have going into the marshal’s office. With all these issues we’ve had for the past six years; don’t worry about this mule, just load the wagon and i’ll pull it,” Judice added.