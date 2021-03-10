Meet St. Landry Parish President candidate Dwain Buller

(KLFY)- Dwain Buller is running to become St. Landry Parish’s next parish president.

“I want to bring back great leadership to our parish: honesty, integrity and great Christian values,” Buller explains.

If elected, those are the three main pillars Buller hopes to build the parish president office on.

Buller continues, “My biggest motivation goes back to the future of our children and grandchildren, but drainage is a problem and getting worse and worse every year.”

A life long resident of the parish, he admits to having no governmental experience but says he is running for the people.

“I’ve been self employed since I was 20. I’m a contractor and a real estate agent. I’ve been running businesses all my life,” says Buller.

He says his decision to run was based on the love he has for the parish that raised him and built him, to be the man ready to take office.

“I love our parish, been here all my life. I know the parish from East to West, North to South from one end to another,” Buller explains.