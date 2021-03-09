Meet St. Landry Parish President candidate Jessie Bellard

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Life long resident of St. Landry Parish, Jessie Bellard has served as parish president for the last seven months and is looking to continuing the job.

“I want to help the people I grew up with, and the same people I’ve known my whole life. I want to be here for them and for my family.”

Joining parish government 17 years ago, Bellards wants his experience to prove that he is a qualified candidate to be in office.

“Every part of this office I did. Every job here, I did it. I’m a firm believer in making sure I know what the person is going through and what needs to be done,” explains Bellard.

He brings over 30 years of law enforcement experience to the office, starting as a volunteer firefighter in 1985 to retiring as a captain in 2013.

In 1997, he became a reserve police officer, a title which he still holds today.

“In this position, I get to help people not in emergency situations per say. It gives me time to analyze the situation and fix their problem.”

Bellard says the future is bright for St. Landry Parish.

He says, if elected, the next step is to get more people involved and continue to grow the parish in the right direction.

“I want people to have input. We will make committees. We will tell people what we are doing, what we are not doing,” says Bellard.