LOUISIANA (KLFY)– Two women are facing off in a runoff election to become Louisiana’s next attorney general: Republican Liz Murrill and Democrat Lindsey Cheek.

Liz Murrell considers Lafayette home and has served as the state’s solicitor general for the last eight years under Governor-elect and current Attorney General Jeff Landry. Murrill said if she’s elected to take his spot, she plans to work closely with Landry and focus on violent crime, the insurance crisis and protecting the rights of Louisiana citizens.

“I have over 30 years of legal experience,” Murrill said. “I have over eight generations of family invested in this community, came here before statehood. So, I’ve been here my whole life, and I’ve raised my children and expect to raise my grandchildren here. My husband and I have been married for 30 years. We want to make Louisiana a better place for all of us and certainly, we want our kids to stay here and our grandchildren to stay here.”

Solicitor General Liz Murrill said if she’s elected attorney general, violent crime and drugs like fentanyl will be on the top of her priorities.

“We have three cities that are on the top 10 most dangerous cities in the country,” she told News 10. “We do see an enormous amount of drugs coming across our border.”

She said many of those drugs come across the Texas border and said interstates like I-10 are used as a drug route.

“This is a pervasive problem, and we need to bring accountability back so these folks will understand that if these come here, we will put them in jail, and they will be there for a very long time,” Murrill said.

Another priority for Murrill is the state’s insurance crisis. She’s currently leading a lawsuit against the federal government’s FEMA Risk 2.0 flood insurance program, a program Murrill said has been unlawfully imposed on Louisiana residents and costing people their homes.

“All of the work that I’ve done, the volunteer work, the teaching, the defending our individual liberties in court all the way to the United States Supreme Court. At this point, I’ve argued five times at the United States Supreme Court, and I’m expecting to do it again in the spring. So, I just have a lot of experience, both in life and in law and a deep, deep commitment to protecting us and our individual liberties and defending the constitution, both the state constitution and the federal constitution. I think that’s what differentiates me from my opponent now, and that’s what differentiated me from the other folks that were in the race before,” Murrill added.

Election day is Nov. 18.

