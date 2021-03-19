Meet Jennings mayor candidate Melvin Adams

JENNINGS, La., (KLFY) – “Loyal, fair, and compassionate,” is how current Jeff Davis Parish Police Juror Melvin Adams would describe himself. He’s currently running against incumbent mayor Henry Guinn in the election for the next Jennings mayor.

“We have been able to build a new gym, help SOWELA get their building and we were instrumental in getting the rice facility here.” Adams said.

He’s hoping the city can see his passion for wanting to help, especially after the hurricanes. Adams said morale is low and would like to help the community continue rebuilding.

If elected, some of his focuses would be to collaborate with other offices in the community. “Public safety, police department, fire department… work on things they need help with because they are our protectors and we need to make sure they have what they need to do their job,” Adams said. He’s hoping the community trusts him and will show their support on election day.

The election will take place on Saturday, March 20.