Meet Jennings mayor candidate Henry Guinn

JENNINGS, La., (KLFY) – “Efficient, effective, and productive,” is how current Jennings Mayor Henry Guinn would describe himself. He’s currently up for re-election and facing Melvin Adams.

“We’ve done a lot to enhance our curb appeal, to attract business, to make our neighborhoods nicer. It’s really been one of my top priorities to clean the curb appeal of this city and make it presentable to investors,” Guinn said.

He’s hoping the city can see the changes he has made over the past 3 1/2 years. With his guidance through hurricanes, winter storm, and pandemic, Guinn said he’s the most qualified for the job. But he isn’t doing it alone.

“It takes a crew of employees to run the city government as efficient as we run it,” he said. “If you get into a new mayor or a change of administration, you could lose some of that continuity in government,” Guinn said. He’s hoping the community trusts him and will show their support on election day.

The election will take place on Saturday, Mar. 3, 2021.

We also spoke to Melvin Adams and will have more on his campaign as well.