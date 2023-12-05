LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Mayor-President elect Monique Blanco Boulet has announced a first round of appointees in her administration’s leadership, focusing on ethical government and public safety.

“I’m proud of the team we are assembling, one that will send a strong message about the kind of transparency and integrity this administration will usher in,” said Boulet.

The appointees will begin serving under her administration in January. The appointment of the City-Parish Attorney is subject to approval by the City Council and Parish Council, according to the Home Rule Charter.

The appointees include:

Patrick S. Ottinger, Esq. – City-Parish Attorney

Ottinger served as City-Parish Attorney from Jan. 2004 to Feb. 2011. A graduate of Lafayette High, USL and LSU, Ottinger has practiced law in Lafayette since 1974.

Judith Estorge – Lafayette Chief of Police

Estorge is a Lafayette native and joined the Lafayette Police Department in 1993. She is the current Chief of Police and the first female Chief in the history of the department.

Robert P. Benoit – Lafayette Fire Chief

Benoit has served as Fire Chief in Lafayette since 1993. He was born and raised in Lafayette and joined the department in 1979 and is the first African-American fire chief in the history of the city.

“My campaign focused on a commitment to building an effective and ethical government that can set a strong foundation for our businesses and families to grow. The most critical step we can take is to build a strong team of public servants. As I endeavored to find a person of the highest integrity, experience and ability, I spoke with a diverse set of leaders in our Parish. Over and over, Pat’s name kept recurring as the best person to undertake this unique situation at this point in time,” said Boulet. “Due to his vast experience, I am confident that, once confirmed by the Councils, Pat will hit the ground running to fashion a legal department of which we can all be proud. He has agreed to undertake these responsibilities for such a period of time as might be necessary to accomplish these distinct objectives, and to organize a legal department to best serve the interest of Lafayette Consolidated Government, and correspondingly, the public.”

Ottinger stated, “I am honored that Mayor-President elect Boulet asked me to serve in this important position, and I look forward to undertaking the duties and responsibilities as Director of the Legal Department and as City-Parish Attorney.”

“I look forward to working with Chief Estorage and Chief Benoit,” Boulet said. “Public safety will be a top priority for my administration and after visiting with both, I am confident they will continue to provide the leadership necessary to protect our families and our property. I want our first responders to know they will always have my support and my administration will always do what is necessary for them to be able to successfully protect and serve the people of Lafayette.”

