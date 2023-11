BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)– Following a historic tie in the Oct. 14 election, Hoyt Louviere has won the St. Martin Parish Council District 1 race with 52% of the votes. Incumbent Byron Fuselier fell short, acquiring 48% of the votes.

The two Republicans tied at 899 votes each in October.

Results are complete but unofficial until certified by the Secretary of State.