Louisiana’s presidential primary early voting opens Saturday

(AP)- Early voting for Louisiana’s July 11 presidential primary election begins Saturday, with extra days and extra precautions because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Voters can cast their ballots in advance of the election through July 4.

That’s six days longer than normal to give people more time to avoid crowds amid the pandemic. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office said workers at polling locations will regularly wipe down voting machines.

Click here to find your polling place and sample ballot.

Hand sanitizer will be offered to voters, and masks are recommended.

Louisiana’s presidential primary is one of the latest in the nation after being postponed twice because of the outbreak. It is a rare closed party primary in Louisiana.