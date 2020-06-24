Breaking News
Updated LDH data on COVID-19 cases in Louisiana
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Louisiana’s presidential primary early voting opens Saturday

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP)- Early voting for Louisiana’s July 11 presidential primary election begins Saturday, with extra days and extra precautions because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Voters can cast their ballots in advance of the election through July 4. 

That’s six days longer than normal to give people more time to avoid crowds amid the pandemic. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office said workers at polling locations will regularly wipe down voting machines. 

Click here to find your polling place and sample ballot.

Hand sanitizer will be offered to voters, and masks are recommended.

Louisiana’s presidential primary is one of the latest in the nation after being postponed twice because of the outbreak. It is a rare closed party primary in Louisiana. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar