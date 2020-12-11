Louisiana’s Electoral College to meet at the state capitol

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana’s electoral college is scheduled to meet Monday, December 14th at 11:30 a.m. in the Senate chamber of the state capitol.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says he will administer the oaths of office to the eight electors of the Republican party before the official votes are cast.

The Secretary of State’s office says that people who wish to watch a live stream of the proceedings can watch by clicking here.

The electors from Louisiana’s include: Vinson Serio, at large; Woody Jenkins, at large; Erik Skrmetta, 1st Congressional District; Bob Monti, 2nd Congressional District; Ross Little, 3rd Congressional District; Rodney Michael Collier, 4th Congressional District; Kay Kellogg Katz, 5th Congressional District; and Beth A. Billings, 6th Congressional District.

In the event that one of these electors is not present, an alternative elector will assume his/her duties by law.

The Electoral College, administered by the National Archives and Records Administration, is a process that began as part of the original design of the United States Constitution.

The Founding Fathers established the Electoral College as a compromise between election of the president by Congress and election by a popular voter.

The people of the United States vote for the electors who then vote for president.

For more information on the Electoral College, visit https://www.archives.gov/federal-register/electoral-college/.