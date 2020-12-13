Louisiana’s eight electors will cast ballots Monday for President Donald Trump in state Senate chamber

BATON ROUGE, LA. (KLFY)— Louisiana’s eight electors will cast their ballots Monday for President Donald Trump in the state Senate chamber.

They’ll cast their votes in a meeting that begins at 11:30 a.m. and will be hosted by GOP Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin who will administer the oaths of office to the electors before they vote individually for president and vice president.

Trump lost to Democratic challenger Joe Biden nationally, but the Republican incumbent easily won Louisiana with 58% support in the November election.

Monday’s proceedings will be livestreamed on the Louisiana Legislature’s website at www.legis.la.gov.