Louisiana voters split on constitutional amendments; 1 passes, 3 fail

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana voters have made a split decision on Republican legislative leaders’ push to rewrite tax laws. Voters agreed to detangle state income tax collections from federal tax payments but refused to centralize sales tax collections. The complex tax proposals were among four constitutional changes on the ballot and the only issues facing voters statewide
AMENDMENT No. 1
- Yes — 48% (199,291 votes)
- No — 52% (214,432____ votes)
Do you support an amendment to authorize the legislature to provide for the streamlined electronic filing, electronic remittance, and the collection of sales and use taxes levied within the state by the State and Local Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Commission and to provide for the funding, duties, and responsibilities of the commission? (Adds Article VII, Section 3.1)
AMENDMENT No. 2
- Yes — 54% (223,269 votes)
- No — 46% (189,973 votes)
Do you support an amendment to lower the maximum allowable rate of individual income tax and to authorize the legislature to provide by law for a deduction for federal income taxes paid? (Amends Article VII, Section 4(A))
AMENDMENT No. 3
- Yes — 42% (172,545 votes)
- No — 58% (237,605 votes)
Do you support an amendment to allow levee districts created after January 1, 2006, and before October 9, 2021, whose electors approve the amendment to levy an annual tax not to exceed five mills for the purpose of constructing and maintaining levees, levee drainage, flood protection, and hurricane flood protection? (Amends Article VI, Section 39)
AMENDMENT No. 4
- Yes — 28% (112,930 votes)
- No — 72% (294,375 votes)
Do you support an amendment to increase the amount of allowable deficit reductions to statutory dedications and constitutionally protected funds from five percent to ten percent? (Amends Article VII, Section 10(F)(2)(a) and (b))