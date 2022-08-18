LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser (Rep.) says he plans to join the 2023 race to succeed Governor John Bel Edwards (Dem.).

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser began assumed his position in office in January of 2016. Since taking office and even before, Nungesser was known for his efforts to restore and protect the coast. During a recent Senate Finance Committee meeting, Nungesser also highlighted plans to promote tourism in Louisiana coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nungesser told meeting-goers his office is requesting $20 million for tourism in the upcoming budget, as well as an additional $2 million for state parks and other one-time investments in Louisiana museums. The intention is for these funds to help boost the state after shutdowns that stunted local fundraising. Lt. Governor Nungesser’s focus is on reviving Louisiana businesses.

Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder (Rep.), Attorney General Jeff Landry (Rep.), U.S. Representative Garret Graves and U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (Rep.) are also possible candidates.