BATON ROUGE (KLFY) — Voters went to the polls to decide who would replace Milton Batiste III as Opelousas alderman in District A in a special election. Batiste vacated the seat to take the job as superintendent of St. Landry Parish Schools.

Victor Lewis (36%) and John Guilbeaux (30%) will go to a Nov. 18 runoff for the seat. Vanessa Brown Sostand had 22% and Dontae Sonnier received 12% of the vote.

Results are complete but unofficial until certified by the Secretary of State.