MAMOU, La. (KLFY) – Leisa Deshotel has been elected as Mayor of Mamou.

Deshotel defeated incumbent Ricky Fontenot in the race.

Deshotel is a member of the Mamou council as the Alderwoman-at-large.

The Mamou High School graduate and the business owner ran against incumbent Ricky Fontenot making the statement that “It’s all about Mamou.”

More information on Deshotel can be found on her Facebook.

Deshotel defeated incumbent Fontenot, who ran for re-election with the goal to “keep moving forward,” according to the Re-Elect Mayor Ricky Fontenot Facebook page.