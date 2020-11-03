Last minute suggestions for an easy process before voters cast their ballots

(KLFY)- Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret is reminding voters that the ballot and the lines will be lengthy and he’s offering several suggestions to make the process easier.

“Be prepared. Have a photo ID. Be patient. Be considerate of others. Remember to social distance. Please wear a mask,” Perret says.



Perret expects more than 100,000 Lafayette Parish voters to turn out on Election Day.

“You may be in line for hours. Come early, the sweet spot is mid-afternoon,” continues Perret.



Voters will not only choose a candidate in national and local races.

They will also decide the fate seven amendments and a sports betting proposition.



Perret reminds voters you only have three minutes in the booth to make those decisions.



Perret adds, “Get the Geaux Vote App. Your personal ballot is on there. You can bring that in with you.”



State law prohibits campaigning near precincts and Perret explained what that means for voters.



“You will be asked to go to the bathroom and turn shirts inside out. No facemasks, no hats with slogans allowed within 600 ft of doors,” adds Perret.



The COVID pandemic has made the election challenging for every American but Perret says all 127 precincts in the parish will follow CDC guidelines for everyone’s safety.



Perret explains, “Each voting machine will be wiped down and disinfected. There will be sanitation stations for everyone.”

GEAUX VOTE