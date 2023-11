BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)– Nancy Landry has become Louisiana’s first female secretary of state after receiving 67% of the votes. Kyle Ardoin previously held the position.

Gwen Collins-Greenup followed behind in the race polling at 33%.

Along with ensuring integrity through elections, the next secretary of state will be tasked with a crucial duty of finding a new voting system.

Results are complete but unofficial until certified by the Secretary of State.