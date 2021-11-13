Lafayette Parish voters approve tax renewals for airport, drainage, library and public health

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Parish voters easily approved all four tax renewals for the Airport, Library, Drainage and Public Health.

AIRPORT PROPOSITION

Yes — 65% (13,450 votes)

No — 35% (7,259 votes)

Shall the Parish of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), continue to levy and collect a special tax of one and seventy-one hundredths (1.71) mills on all property subject to taxation in the Parish, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032 (an estimated $3,765,500 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of improving, maintaining and operating the Lafayette Regional Airport?

DRAINAGE PROPOSITION

Yes — 70% (14,461 votes)

No — 30% (6,217 votes)

Shall the Parish of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), continue to levy and collect a special tax of three and fifty-eight hundredths (3.58) mills on all property subject to taxation in the Parish, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032 (an estimated $7,883,300 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of maintaining, operating and improving drainage works within and for the Parish, said millage to represent a twenty-four hundredths of a mill (.24) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 3.34 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2022 pursuant to an election held on November 6, 2012?

LIBRARY PROPOSITION

Yes — 59% (12,252 votes)

No — 41% (8,502 votes)

Shall the Parish of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), continue to levy and collect a one and eighty-four hundredths (1.84) mills tax on all property subject to taxation within the Parish for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032 (an estimated $4,051,700 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and operating public libraries in the Parish, including the acquisition of equipment, books, materials and supplies?

PUBLIC HEALTH PROPOSITION

Yes — 59% (12,200 votes)

No — 41% (8,343 votes)