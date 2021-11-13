Lafayette Parish voters approve tax renewals for airport, drainage, library and public health

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Parish voters easily approved all four tax renewals for the Airport, Library, Drainage and Public Health.
AIRPORT PROPOSITION
- Yes — 65% (13,450 votes)
- No — 35% (7,259 votes)
Shall the Parish of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), continue to levy and collect a special tax of one and seventy-one hundredths (1.71) mills on all property subject to taxation in the Parish, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032 (an estimated $3,765,500 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of improving, maintaining and operating the Lafayette Regional Airport?
DRAINAGE PROPOSITION
- Yes — 70% (14,461 votes)
- No — 30% (6,217 votes)
Shall the Parish of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), continue to levy and collect a special tax of three and fifty-eight hundredths (3.58) mills on all property subject to taxation in the Parish, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032 (an estimated $7,883,300 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of maintaining, operating and improving drainage works within and for the Parish, said millage to represent a twenty-four hundredths of a mill (.24) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 3.34 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2022 pursuant to an election held on November 6, 2012?
LIBRARY PROPOSITION
- Yes — 59% (12,252 votes)
- No — 41% (8,502 votes)
Shall the Parish of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), continue to levy and collect a one and eighty-four hundredths (1.84) mills tax on all property subject to taxation within the Parish for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032 (an estimated $4,051,700 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and operating public libraries in the Parish, including the acquisition of equipment, books, materials and supplies?
PUBLIC HEALTH PROPOSITION
- Yes — 59% (12,200 votes)
- No — 41% (8,343 votes)
Shall the Parish of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), be authorized to rededicate the proceeds heretofore or hereafter received by the Parish from the levy and collection of a 2.21 mills tax (the “Tax”) on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $4,860,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), said Tax authorized to be levied through 2025 pursuant to Proposition No. 3 at an election held on November 18, 2017, for the following purposes: (i) 1.98 mills for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining, operating and supporting public health units, mosquito and other arthropod abatement and control facilities and programs and animal control facilities and programs, acquiring furnishings and equipment therefor, and paying mandated expenses of the coroner; and (ii) .23 mills for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities, vehicles and equipment, including both movable and immovable property, that are to be used to provide fire protection in the Parish?