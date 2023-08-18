LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One of the three candidates for the Lafayette Parish Council’s seat in District 5 is facing a challenge to his eligibility to run.

Clyde Gabriel, a Democrat, qualified Aug. 10 for the Oct. 14 election, to vie for the seat against independent Kerry Jamal Williams and incumbent Democrat Abraham “AB” Rubin.

That qualification has been challenged by Mary Pritchard on the grounds of residency. In a petition filed Tuesday, Pritchard claims that the home Gabriel has listed as his residence, 1016 S. Magnolia St. in Lafayette, is currently vacant.

“Upon arrival, the house appears to be abandoned,” the filing reads. “There is a tattered tarp on the roof, a padlock on the front door, and no sign of habitation.”

A hearing on the challenge is scheduled for Monday.