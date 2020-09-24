Lafayette City Marshal Election: Reggie Thomas

(KLFY)- In less than two months, Lafayette voters will choose between four candidates running for City Marshal.

After 30 years with Lafayette Police Department, Reggie Thomas believes he is most qualified to serve as Lafayette’s next City Marshal.

“We go around, and people ask what does the City Marshal do?”, Thomas explains, “When I take over, everyone will know what we do.”



Thomas worked as an officer with the Lafayette Police Department.

Former Deputy Chief Thomas says the transition from LPD to the Marshal’s seat will be an easy one because of experience and community background.



“I was once Chief of Police. I led a large agency. I worked side by side with the City Marshal’s Office,” explains Thomas.



Community transparency, Thomas says, tops his list of goals as Lafayette City Marshal.

He says the Marshal’s office exists to serve the community and he wants to work together with its people to restore dignity to the office.



Thomas describes, “I’m a community guy. People know who I am. I work in the community. I will bring passion.”



During his time with the Lafayette Police Department, Thomas says he helped bridge the gap between residents and law enforcement.



“I started the community relations committee. I worked with others for 30 years in this city. I know I want to be the next City Marshal,” explains Thomas.

Election Day is November 3rd.

Early voting begins October 16th.