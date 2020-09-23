Lafayette City Marshal Election: Kip Judice

(KLFY)- In less than two months, Lafayette voters will choose between four candidates running for City Marshal.

Kip Judice says he is ready and qualified to restore leadership back into the City Marshal’s office.

“I think the City Marshal is deserving of a qualified person to get in and manage with the level of responsibility I brought to Duson police,” Judice says.

With over 30 years in law enforcement and the only candidate with five years as a police executive, Judice want to bring his background to the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office.

Judice continues, “I have a record in Duson for not just saying I’m going to do something but actually doing it.”

Related election coverage Lafayette City Marshal Election: Nathan Broussard

Currently the Police Chief in the town of Duson, Judice hopes his work and the success of the Duson Police Department will speak for themselves as to why he is the most qualified for the position.

“I don’t just talk the talk. No one else can say that they have instituted changes they are talking about instituting,” explains Judice.

The love for the job and his community, Judice says, are what drives him daily in law enforcement work.

He says he will bring that drive and leadership to the office if elected as Lafayette’s next City Marshal.

“I enjoy my work. I enjoy being a police administrator. I’ll do the office justice by being responsive, door always open, and bring leadership to the office,” adds Judice.

Election Day is November 3.

Early voting begins October 16t.