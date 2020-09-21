Lafayette City Marshal Candidate: Nathan Broussard

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- In less than two months, Lafayette voters will choose between four candidates running for City Marshal.

Nathan Broussard believes he is the most qualified because of his experience in the Marshal’s Office.

“I’m the only candidate with 20 years’ experience at the Marshal’s Office,” Broussard explains.

Broussard has been in law enforcement for more than 30 years at the city, state, and federal level and wants to restore the dignity of the department.

“The badge was tarnished. I want to bring back honor, integrity, and respect,” continues Broussard.

If elected, Broussard says he wants to bring updates to the office, hoping to move the department forward.

“We have to be creative. Technology is the biggest thing. It will take someone who knows the system already,” Broussard says.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic delayed cases within the court system.

With 20 years’ experience in the marshal’s office, Broussard says he is the most qualified to relieve the backlog of cases.

Broussard explains, “It’s day one when I swear in. We will begin moving with COVID-19 cases that were held up for months.”

Broussard says with votes and community support, the Lafayette City Marshal’s office will be in good hands.

“This is a service for the community. It is the community Marshal’s Office. I can walk in tomorrow with no problems,” says Broussard.