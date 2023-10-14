BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Four Lafayette City Council seats were up for election on Saturday, in which three will feature new council members.

City Council District 1 was one of the seats guaranteed to have a new council member as sitting council member Pat Lewis is running for Louisiana House of Representatives District 44.

Elroy Broussard (D) led the way with 35% of the vote. He will go to a runoff with Melissa Matthieu-Robichaux (R), who polled 31%. Rickey Hardy (I) received 25% of the vote and Kristopher J. Harrison (I) received 10%.

City Councilman Andy Naquin defeated Shelby Arabie in Saturday’s election for the city council District 2 seat by a 69-31% margin. Naquin has served in the city council since 2019.

The District 4 seat, currently held by councilmember Nanette Cook who announced she would not seek reelection, will feature a new face. Thomas Hooks was able to secure the seat with 53% of the vote, to Julie LeBlanc’s 47%.

With council member Glen Lazard’s announcement that he would not seek reelection for the District 5 seat, Kenneth Boudreaux defeated Nureaka Ross by a margin of 77-23%.

Results are complete but unofficial until certified by the Secretary of State.