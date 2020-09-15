Lafayette Bar Association releases election guides for November

This Tuesday, April 28, 2020 file photo shows Jerome Fedor, left, voting using social distancing at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, in Cleveland, Ohio. Ohio’s elections chief says his office plans to remove about 120,000 inactive Ohio voter registrations from state voter rolls after the November election. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Bar Association is helping parish voters to get educated on their choices for the November election with a series of free, online ballot guides.

The seats for 15th Judicial District Court judges, City Court of Lafayette and 15th Judicial District Attorney will be on November’s ballot.

The web guides can be found at www.lafayettebar.org/2020elections. This web page provides information on candidates running for 15th JDC Judge for Divisions A, B, C, D, K, M as well as 15th JDC District Attorney and Lafayette City Court Judge.