LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY)– The day before an election can be exciting and described as crunch time for candidates wanting to get as many votes as possible, and for one of the candidates running for Louisiana governor, a 72-hour campaign tour ended right here in Lafayette.

After traveling the state for 72-hours, Jeff Landry, made his final stop a diner dash at Lafayette’s T-Coons. He said the energy and momentum he’s seen from supporters has been exhilarating.

“We love the momentum that we have,” Landry said. “We believe that this has been an exciting race.”

People and supporters packed the popular breakfast spot to meet and take pictures with Jeff Landry. As he spoke to the crowd, he reminded supporters that they are in the race together. After making his way around the room and interacting with people, Landry said he wants to make sure everyone knows his campaign has made it a priority to focus on what’s important to voters.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s one that we focused on the issues that we believed are important to the voters of the state and so tomorrow we load it up and put it in the voters’ hands,” Landry said.

Landry said he hopes voters remember the issues that need addressing to help turn the state around, and he thinks they’ll appreciate the fact that he kept this race about the important issues. He said the point of his campaign tour is to emphasize that the governor’s race is not about him but about the people and the future of this state.

“This race is not about me, it’s about them,” Landry said. “It’s about the people of this state and the vision that they see this state in about 10 and 20 years.”

Again, election day is Saturday Oct. 14, and everyone is encouraged to go vote.

Related Posts