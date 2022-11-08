EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – Kyle LeBouef has been elected as Eunice Chief of Police.

LeBouef defeated opponents Cody Andrepont and Varden Guillory in the race.

Born and raised in Eunice, Kyle LeBouef is a husband, father, and grandfather, according to Vote USA, and has 38 years of professional law enforcement experience.

LeBouef said that his reason for running for the Chief of Police in Eunice was to be able to use his law enforcement training and experience to lead the Police Department.

His goal is to make Eunice a safer and better place for all residents, making it a safe place to work and live.

LeBouef defeated Andrepont who was born and raised in Eunice. Andrepont graduated from Eunice High School in 2000 before attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and LSU at Eunice and in 2003, he left for the United States Air Force.

Guillory, who was also defeated in the race, has a total of 31 years of experience in public safety with 26 years as a law enforcement officer and another 5 years in highway safety.