BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)– Two Republicans faced off in the runoffs for the District 7 Board of Elementary and Secondary Education seat.

Kevin Berken and Erick Knezek were vying to take on the role of managing some of the educational policymaking and budgeting for Acadia, Jeff Davis, Vermilion and most of Lafayette parishes.

Berken is the winner, receiving 53% of the vote. Knezek fell short only polling 47% of the vote.

Results are complete but unofficial until certified by the Secretary of State.