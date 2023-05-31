LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Yesterday, former Lafayette City-Parish Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux announced his intention to run in this year’s Lafayette City-Parish Council District Five election.

Boudreaux served for 12 years on the former Lafayette City-Parish Council ending in 2020 when he reached his term limit for City-Parish Council. Since then, Boudreaux says he has remained engaged and active with service projects in the Lafayette Community especially those areas with the greatest needs.

The election is set for Oct. 14, 2023.