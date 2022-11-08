BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Republican incumbent John N. Kennedy won a second term in the U.S. Senate after winning a clear majority in Tuesday’s election.

Democrats Gary Chambers Jr. and Luke Mixon came in second and third, respectively

Kennedy defeated a total of 12 opponents in the nonpartisan primary, including one other Republican, Devin Lance Graham.

Kennedy, who served as Louisiana State Treasurer from 2000-17, defeated Foster Campbell in a runoff in the 2016 senate race. He was an unsuccessful candidate for U.S. Senate in 2004 and 2008. In 2007, he switched parties and became a Republican.

Kennedy was born in Centreville, Mississippi, and raised in Zachary. He attended Vanderbilt University, the University of Virginia School of Law and earned a Bachelor of Civil Law degree from Oxford University in England.