KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — Kaplan voters will head to the polls in one week to either re-elect the current mayor or vote him out of office. News 10’s Rodricka Taylor looks into what each candidate wants to do to keep Kaplan moving forward.

The incumbent and the challenger are passionate about and growing Kaplan’s economic development plan.

“Promises made, promises kept,” said Mayor Micheal “Mike” Kloesel.

Kaplan Mayor Mike Kloesel is standing on his work ethics and achievements as he runs for re-election.

“We’ve done a lot of good things; we made a lot of improvements within the city. We want to keep doing those things,” said Mayor Kloesel.

His challenger Melissa Guidry is standing on “passion, integrity, experience,” said candidate Melissa Guidry.

“I’m very conservative, and I want to build a more positive climate here in our community because effective leaders will bring about a positive community,” she adds.

Mayor Kloesel priorities are to address water, drainage and improving streets in the city.

“All of those things are on the improvement block,” he said. “We have a big water sector project that’s coming up. It’s a little over $1 million, and we have a little bit over $1 million in the street improvements that are coming up.”

Guidry wants to address building the city’s economic development, infrastructure and increase tourism.

“With economic development, it would take the burden off our residents because they pay enough taxes. Sale taxes here is 10.2, and our utility fund is what man’s our city,” said Guidry. “We need money for our city. We need economic development.”

Both candidates say it would be an honor to serve Kaplan as their mayor.

“I would feel grateful. It would rubber stamp that I have done a good job, and I have worked toward trying to make a difference in Kaplan,” said Mayor Kloesel.

“Ever since I was a child, I saw that Kaplan has the opportunity for growth, but I guess it’s all about God’s timing,” said Guidry.

Early voting is available through Saturday in Vermilion Parish as well as the other perished having elections.